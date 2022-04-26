Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

