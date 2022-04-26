Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

BKIMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $$6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

