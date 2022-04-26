BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

