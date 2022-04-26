Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.05.

Baozun stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

