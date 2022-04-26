Barclays Begins Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.