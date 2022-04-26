Barclays Begins Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.
Shares of LTC opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
