Barclays Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $385.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $378.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.57.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.