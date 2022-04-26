Barclays Boosts Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target to €0.16

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.