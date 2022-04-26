Barclays Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after buying an additional 144,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

