Barclays Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $140.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

NYSE:RNG opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $335.18.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

