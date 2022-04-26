Barclays Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $129.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

