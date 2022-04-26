Barclays Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 222,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 224,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

