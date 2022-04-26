Barclays Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $38.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 83.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 47.00. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 32.40 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

