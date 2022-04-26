Barclays Raises Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target to €26.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

