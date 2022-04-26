Barclays Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.68) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.57 ($14.59).

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.87 ($7.39). 3,213,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.99.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

