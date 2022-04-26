Barclays Trims AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Target Price to $24.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $785.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

