Barclays Trims Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.