Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

BBDC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 971,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $668.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

