Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VIZIO by 95.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

