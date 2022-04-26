Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.53 ($113.48).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.73 ($1.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €77.47 ($83.30). 1,594,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of €79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

