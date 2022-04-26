Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 720,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

