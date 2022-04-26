Becton, Dickinson and Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,112. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

