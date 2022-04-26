Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Befesa stock traded down €3.20 ($3.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.35 ($70.27). The company had a trading volume of 66,350 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10. Befesa has a 1-year low of €55.60 ($59.78) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($79.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

