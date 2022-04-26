Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €93.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
ETR BFSA traded down €3.20 ($3.44) on Tuesday, hitting €65.35 ($70.27). 66,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €55.60 ($59.78) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($79.14). The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.96.
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
See Also
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.