Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €93.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR BFSA traded down €3.20 ($3.44) on Tuesday, hitting €65.35 ($70.27). 66,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €55.60 ($59.78) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($79.14). The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.96.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

