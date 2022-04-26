BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $29.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

