Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.05 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $824.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.