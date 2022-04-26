Benefitfocus (BNFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Benefitfocus by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.