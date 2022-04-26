Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $9,109,915.02 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BSY traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 975,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,058. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

