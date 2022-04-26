Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €165.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.59 ($184.50).

Shares of DB1 stock traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €163.95 ($176.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

