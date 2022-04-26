Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $200.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE:UPS traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.05. 7,780,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 527.6% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

