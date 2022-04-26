Berenberg Bank Reiterates €3.10 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.94) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AF stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €4.06 ($4.36). 2,103,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.04.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

