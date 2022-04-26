Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 306 ($3.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.45) to GBX 323 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.33) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.59) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.11 ($4.27).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($4.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.49), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($95,477.44).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

