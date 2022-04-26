Berenberg Bank Trims AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Target Price to GBX 300

AJ Bell (LON:AJBGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.16) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.80).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 262.23 ($3.34) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.88. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

