Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

