Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
BLI opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
