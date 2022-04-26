Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $849.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will report sales of $849.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.46 million and the lowest is $841.05 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.