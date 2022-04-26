Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BILN opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 188 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 343 ($4.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
About Billington (Get Rating)
