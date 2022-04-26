Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BILN opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 188 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 343 ($4.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Get Billington alerts:

About Billington (Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.