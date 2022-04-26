Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY22 guidance at $14.25-$16.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biogen stock opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

