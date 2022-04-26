Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Bruce Hiscock Buys 3 Shares

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,500 ($44.61) per share, for a total transaction of £105 ($133.83).
Shares of BVXP traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,524 ($44.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The company has a market capitalization of £183.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,237.44. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,880 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,300 ($54.80).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 52 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
See Also
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.