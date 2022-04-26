Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

BKH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,158. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

