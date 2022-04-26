Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

