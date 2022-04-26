Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.630-$2.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.63-2.82 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

