BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.25) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.49).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.