BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.25) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.49).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's
