BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

NYSE BXC opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 434.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

