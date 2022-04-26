BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.51.

Get BMO Canadian Dividend ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.