BMO Capital Markets Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $8.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Angi has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

