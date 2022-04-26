BMO Capital Markets Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.
MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.
Shares of MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.
In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
