BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to Market Perform

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NFYEF stock remained flat at $$11.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

