BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Hold

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFI. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.06.

TSE NFI traded down C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.18. 251,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,522. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.56.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,593,209.89. Insiders have bought a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

