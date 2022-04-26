BMO Capital Markets Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $154.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

