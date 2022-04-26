BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of zwb stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.61. 265,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,955. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.93.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.