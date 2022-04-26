BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ZWK)

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWK traded down C$0.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.75. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$28.07 and a twelve month high of C$35.25.

